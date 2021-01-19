Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,867. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

