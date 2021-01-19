Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell Sells 2,500 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PCVX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 437,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $58.47.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.