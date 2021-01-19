VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER (NYSEARCA:USLV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN Linked to the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER (NYSEARCA:USLV) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.08 and last traded at $66.52. 559,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 784,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62.

