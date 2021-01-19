Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Velodyne Lidar in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

