Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of VNE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 582,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,233. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veoneer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Veoneer by 52.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 60,459 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Veoneer by 176.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

