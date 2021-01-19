VeriBlock Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $8,761.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 974,481,196 coins and its circulating supply is 696,491,836 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

