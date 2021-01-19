Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.00

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 10976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 304.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

