Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

