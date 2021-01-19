Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Hammer Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.3% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 96,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.11. 620,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,503,180. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.