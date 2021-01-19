Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE VET opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 110,260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.