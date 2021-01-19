Vermilion Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 912% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

NYSE VET traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. 289,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $882.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 121.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

