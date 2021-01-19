Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 220,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,020. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vertiv by 107.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,987 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,334,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,052,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

