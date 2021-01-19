Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a twelve month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

