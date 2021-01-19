Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CKSNF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vesuvius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CKSNF remained flat at $$6.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

