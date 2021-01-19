ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 127,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

