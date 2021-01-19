Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,934.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

