VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $30.37 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.00538914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.83 or 0.03900850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015827 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

