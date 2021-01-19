VINchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,875.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $183,875.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 88.4% higher against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00527790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.29 or 0.03908840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

