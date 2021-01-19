VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) & Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

VirTra has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VirTra and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $18.71 million 1.75 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -420.50 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 14.16 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VirTra and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.69%. Conversion Labs has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than VirTra.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Summary

Conversion Labs beats VirTra on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

