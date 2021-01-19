Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

VGZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

