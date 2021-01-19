Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 636,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 732.7 days.

Shares of VIVEF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

