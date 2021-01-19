Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,824 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 49,454.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,370.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. 23,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,960. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

