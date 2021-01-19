Vivid Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 370,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. 1,767,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,632,980. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.