Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. 595,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

