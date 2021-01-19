Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 116,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

