Vivid Financial Management Inc. Invests $538,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,031.21. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.