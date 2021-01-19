Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 218 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

UPS stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.54. 207,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

