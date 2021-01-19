Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth about $183,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 83,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

