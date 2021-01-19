Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 7,094 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $13,607,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $9,468,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.07. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,210. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $152.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

