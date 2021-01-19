Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,762,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,032,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter.

DIVO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 146,174 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.