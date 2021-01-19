Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. 26,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -153.76 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Truist lifted their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.