W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

