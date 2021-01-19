Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 675 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

