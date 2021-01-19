Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,556. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

