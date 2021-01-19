Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. 595,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

