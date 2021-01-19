Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.36. 440,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

