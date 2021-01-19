Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.29. 12,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

