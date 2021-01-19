Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

MTN traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, reaching $271.87. 16,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 244.30 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.85.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

