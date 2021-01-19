Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 222 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. 170,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,020. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

