Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,410. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.10. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Watsco by 34.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $711,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.