Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 39,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

