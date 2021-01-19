Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE SKLZ traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 134,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,173. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.48% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.