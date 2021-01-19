Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHW. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $728.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

