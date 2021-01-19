Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,177,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

