Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy Rating for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $281.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $288.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

