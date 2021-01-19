Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

EHI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $222,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

