Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

