Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 17,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

