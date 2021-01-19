Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $4.70. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 10,463,035 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

