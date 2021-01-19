William Blair Comments on Acutus Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acutus Medical in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). William Blair also issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

AFIB stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

